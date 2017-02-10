Win tickets to T2 Trainspotting!

Three D has teamed up with Sony Pictures to offer Three D subscribers the opportunity to see T2 Trainspotting in an exclusive preview screening. Monday February 20 at the Palace Nova East End Cinemas, 3 Cinema Place Adelaide. Tune in to Three D Radio for your chance to win double passes!

And if you aren’t yet a subscriber, here’s your chance!

First there was an opportunity…then there was a betrayal. Twenty years have gone by. Much has changed but just as much remains the same. Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to the only place he can ever call home.