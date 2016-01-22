Top 20+1

For week ending: January 22 2016

Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

PosArtistReleaseOriginL/W
1THE AVESGood NewsL2
2DAVID BOWIEBlackstarI19
3THE TONIGHT SHOWMotelLR
4IN LOVING MEMORYElizabeth WoolcockL11
5THE MONIKERSFriends Like TheseLR
6KEV CARMODYRecollection... Reflections... (A Journey)A-
7THETAThetaL5
8GENTLEWORMSNumber One BeatL20
9ED KUEPPERLost CitiesA-
10COURTNEY ROBBLive At The Cheese FactoryLR
11DAVE GRANEY & CLARE MOORELive @ The Sound LoungeL7
12OBERHOFERChronovisionI15
13ADE VINCENTThe RavenA-
14CRIPPLE CREEKWritten On The MoonL-
15PAPER ARMSGreat MistakesLR
16NAKATOMIThe KnifeLR
17SOBERPHOBIAI Punched A DickheadL-
18THE VIOLET CRAMSBottom FeederL13
19THE SYSTEMADDICTSBroken Hearted On The NullarborL3
20NO ZUAfterlifeA-
21SKULL CAVEClimbingA-

One thought on “2016-1-22

  1. Andrew Hall

    Thanks 3D Radio! Our release ‘Motel’ has exceeded our expectations with air play over the past 6 weeks and we appreciate it. We got the news that we were #3 just before our gig at The Grace Emily last night (23rd Jan). We sold a few cd’s and had a great crowd supporting us.
    Cheers……. The Tonight Show
    p.s. we’ve got more stuff to release very soon!

