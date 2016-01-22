Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!
Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International
|Pos
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|L/W
|1
|THE AVES
|Good News
|L
|2
|2
|DAVID BOWIE
|Blackstar
|I
|19
|3
|THE TONIGHT SHOW
|Motel
|L
|R
|4
|IN LOVING MEMORY
|Elizabeth Woolcock
|L
|11
|5
|THE MONIKERS
|Friends Like These
|L
|R
|6
|KEV CARMODY
|Recollection... Reflections... (A Journey)
|A
|-
|7
|THETA
|Theta
|L
|5
|8
|GENTLEWORMS
|Number One Beat
|L
|20
|9
|ED KUEPPER
|Lost Cities
|A
|-
|10
|COURTNEY ROBB
|Live At The Cheese Factory
|L
|R
|11
|DAVE GRANEY & CLARE MOORE
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|7
|12
|OBERHOFER
|Chronovision
|I
|15
|13
|ADE VINCENT
|The Raven
|A
|-
|14
|CRIPPLE CREEK
|Written On The Moon
|L
|-
|15
|PAPER ARMS
|Great Mistakes
|L
|R
|16
|NAKATOMI
|The Knife
|L
|R
|17
|SOBERPHOBIA
|I Punched A Dickhead
|L
|-
|18
|THE VIOLET CRAMS
|Bottom Feeder
|L
|13
|19
|THE SYSTEMADDICTS
|Broken Hearted On The Nullarbor
|L
|3
|20
|NO ZU
|Afterlife
|A
|-
|21
|SKULL CAVE
|Climbing
|A
|-
Thanks 3D Radio! Our release ‘Motel’ has exceeded our expectations with air play over the past 6 weeks and we appreciate it. We got the news that we were #3 just before our gig at The Grace Emily last night (23rd Jan). We sold a few cd’s and had a great crowd supporting us.
Cheers……. The Tonight Show
p.s. we’ve got more stuff to release very soon!