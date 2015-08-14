Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!
Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International
|Pos
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|L/W
|1
|KITCHEN WITCH
|Trouble
|L
|3
|2
|BLACK CORAL
|Big Nothing
|L
|1
|3
|WILLIAM STREET STRIKERS
|Nothing's Going On
|L
|2
|4
|ROB SNARSKI
|Low Fidelity
|A
|R
|5
|STRINGYBARK McDOWELL & MOLLY CODDLECREAM
|Madder Than A Backward Flying Cow
|L
|4
|6
|LOS DOMINADOS
|Ozone St.
|A
|R
|7
|LAZY EYE
|Single Malt Blues
|L
|5
|8
|BENNY C & THE ASSOCIATES
|Red Dress
|L
|6
|9
|KAURNA CRONIN
|Glass Fool
|L
|15
|10
|VARIOUS
|SCALA: Brighter Than The Sun
|L
|9
|11
|ME-GRAINES
|Me-Graines
|A
|11
|12
|THE DARK HORSES
|The Tunnel At The End Of The Light
|A
|-
|13
|THE CITRADELS
|A Night Of Contemporary Feedback Music
|A
|R
|14
|TOM WEST
|Oncoming Clouds
|L
|r
|15
|DILLETANTES
|Home
|L
|-
|16
|KORAL & THE GOODBYE HORSES
|Nocturnes
|L
|7
|17
|SOBERPHOBIA
|Who The Fuck Has Got My Lighter
|L
|r
|18
|GOLDSTEIN
|Playing Dog
|L
|8
|19
|THANES
|The Sandman's Seduction
|L
|17
|20
|THE MERCY BEAT
|Start The Boats
|A
|-
|21
|PINK NOISE GENERATOR
|Don't Pretend
|L
|-
Hey there, just wondering who picks the album of the week?
Would love to put appropriate stuff forward for consideration every now and then if possible?
Cheers
Bret Woods
0402 858 058
Picked by our Music Committee, along with suggestions from all announcers. Best thing to do is make sure we have music at the station so our announcers can play it.