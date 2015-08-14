Top 20+1

For week ending: August 14 2015

Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

PosArtistReleaseOriginL/W
1KITCHEN WITCHTroubleL3
2BLACK CORALBig NothingL1
3WILLIAM STREET STRIKERSNothing's Going OnL2
4ROB SNARSKILow FidelityAR
5STRINGYBARK McDOWELL & MOLLY CODDLECREAMMadder Than A Backward Flying CowL4
6LOS DOMINADOSOzone St.AR
7LAZY EYESingle Malt BluesL5
8BENNY C & THE ASSOCIATESRed DressL6
9KAURNA CRONINGlass FoolL15
10VARIOUSSCALA: Brighter Than The SunL9
11ME-GRAINESMe-GrainesA11
12THE DARK HORSESThe Tunnel At The End Of The LightA-
13THE CITRADELSA Night Of Contemporary Feedback MusicAR
14TOM WESTOncoming CloudsLr
15DILLETANTESHomeL-
16KORAL & THE GOODBYE HORSESNocturnesL7
17SOBERPHOBIA Who The Fuck Has Got My LighterLr
18GOLDSTEINPlaying DogL8
19THANESThe Sandman's SeductionL17
20THE MERCY BEATStart The BoatsA-
21PINK NOISE GENERATORDon't PretendL-

2 thoughts on “2015-8-14

  1. Bret Woods

    Hey there, just wondering who picks the album of the week?

    Would love to put appropriate stuff forward for consideration every now and then if possible?

    Cheers
    Bret Woods
    0402 858 058

    Reply
    1. MichaelM

      Picked by our Music Committee, along with suggestions from all announcers. Best thing to do is make sure we have music at the station so our announcers can play it.

      Reply

