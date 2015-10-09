Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!
Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International
|Pos
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|L/W
|1
|STABBITHA & THE KNIFEY WIFEYS
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|12
|2
|VARIOUS
|Ladyz In Noyz Vol. 2
|A
|9
|3
|THE TOSS
|Yob
|L
|8
|4
|BABES ARE WOLVES
|Wait
|L
|1
|5
|WIREHEADS
|Big Issues
|L
|3
|6
|SHOCK WAVES
|Enough To Kill Ten Men
|A
|7
|7
|VARIOUS
|Dust On The Nettles
|I
|R
|8
|SPACE JUNK
|Space Junk
|A
|-
|9
|FIENDISH CAVENDISH
|Aim Low And Hit
|L
|-
|10
|ABBEY HOWLETT
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|-
|11
|REBECCA LYON
|Rebecca Lyon Collaboration
|L
|R
|12
|MERCURY REV
|The Light In You
|I
|-
|13
|STARTAKIT
|Better Than Homeless Gardens
|L
|2
|14
|THE DUNES
|Live @ The Sound Lounge
|L
|-
|15
|STAR DROPPER
|The Universe Will Kill You
|L
|20
|16
|KITCHEN WITCH
|Trouble
|L
|R
|17
|SNOBBY OXALIS
|Ya Dig
|L
|5
|18
|SHE REX
|This Way
|A
|-
|19
|FLYYING COLOURS
|ROYGBIV
|A
|4
|20
|THEE OH SEES
|Mutilator Defeated At Last
|I
|10
|21
|ANTARCTIC BEAST
|Black Goat White Noise
|L
|-
Hi There, My name is Dwayne Warner and I’m in a band called Heartfield Sound. We are situated on the Lime Stone Coast of South Australia. I’ve just sent some copies of our demo to you and we hope to be doing shows both here and in Adelaide. All the band members are from Adelaide and travel often to visit relatives so, we hope to be doing some shows around the city. We’ll have Sound Cloud and MySpace pages up within the next fortnight. I often check your website to see what is happening in Adelaide so as to see bands when I’m there…
Kind Regards,
Dwayne.