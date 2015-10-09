Top 20+1

For week ending: October 9 2015

Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

PosArtistReleaseOriginL/W
1STABBITHA & THE KNIFEY WIFEYSLive @ The Sound LoungeL12
2VARIOUSLadyz In Noyz Vol. 2A9
3THE TOSSYobL8
4BABES ARE WOLVESWaitL1
5WIREHEADSBig IssuesL3
6SHOCK WAVESEnough To Kill Ten MenA7
7VARIOUSDust On The NettlesIR
8SPACE JUNKSpace JunkA-
9FIENDISH CAVENDISHAim Low And HitL-
10ABBEY HOWLETTLive @ The Sound LoungeL-
11REBECCA LYONRebecca Lyon CollaborationLR
12MERCURY REVThe Light In YouI-
13STARTAKITBetter Than Homeless Gardens L2
14THE DUNES Live @ The Sound LoungeL-
15STAR DROPPERThe Universe Will Kill YouL20
16KITCHEN WITCHTroubleLR
17SNOBBY OXALISYa DigL5
18SHE REXThis WayA-
19FLYYING COLOURSROYGBIVA4
20THEE OH SEESMutilator Defeated At LastI10
21ANTARCTIC BEASTBlack Goat White NoiseL-

