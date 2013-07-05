Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!
Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International
|Pos
|Artist
|Release
|Origin
|L/W
|1
|Tracer
|El Pistolero
|L
|10
|2
|The Seeds
|Future - Contact Hgh
|I
|9
|3
|Steering By Stars
|The Cold Embrace
|L
|6
|4
|Bruff Superior
|Bruff Superior
|L
|-
|5
|Mountain Blood
|Mountain Blood
|L
|-
|6
|Deerhunter
|Monomania
|I
|R
|7
|The Living Eyes
|The Living Eyes
|A
|R
|8
|Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School of Medicine
|White People & Damage Done
|I
|1
|9
|Centrelink
|Your Tax Dollars
|L
|-
|10
|Dr Piffle And The Burlap Band
|Sirius San And The Promised Land
|L
|2
|11
|Dirtbird
|Farewell The Fabled Horses
|A
|-
|12
|Encarta
|Encarta
|L
|R
|13
|Wireheads
|Wireheads
|L
|-
|14
|Tame Impala
|Keep On Lying
|A
|-
|15
|Brenton Manser
|Below The Moan
|L
|18
|16
|Madeline Zammit
|Why Do We Care
|L
|-
|17
|The National
|Trouble Will Find Me
|I
|R
|18
|Money 4 The Joker
|Demo
|L
|-
|19
|Wiley Red Fox
|Wiley Red Fox
|L
|8
|20
|The Solicitors
|Made To Measure
|A
|-
|21
|The Rocketeers
|Demo
|L
|-
I would like to buy a copy of the centrelink ep your tax dollars could someone tell me where I can obtain it cheers.
I do like what scott has to say on this e.p .cheers