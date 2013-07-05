Top 20+1

For week ending: July 5 2013

Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

PosArtistReleaseOriginL/W
1TracerEl PistoleroL10
2The SeedsFuture - Contact HghI9
3Steering By StarsThe Cold EmbraceL6
4Bruff SuperiorBruff SuperiorL-
5Mountain BloodMountain BloodL-
6DeerhunterMonomaniaIR
7The Living EyesThe Living EyesAR
8Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School of MedicineWhite People & Damage DoneI1
9CentrelinkYour Tax DollarsL-
10Dr Piffle And The Burlap BandSirius San And The Promised LandL2
11DirtbirdFarewell The Fabled HorsesA-
12EncartaEncartaLR
13WireheadsWireheadsL-
14Tame ImpalaKeep On LyingA-
15Brenton ManserBelow The MoanL18
16Madeline ZammitWhy Do We CareL-
17The NationalTrouble Will Find MeIR
18Money 4 The JokerDemoL-
19Wiley Red FoxWiley Red FoxL8
20The SolicitorsMade To MeasureA-
21The RocketeersDemoL-

