Counting down the 21 most played new releases for the week!

Legend: L = Local, A = Australian, I = International

Pos Artist Release Origin L/W

1 VARIOUS Scumfest 2016 L 6

2 VARIOUS Let's Go Down And Blow Our Minds I 18

3 ELECTRIC BADGER Electric Badger L 2

4 COSMO THUNDERCAT Warning Bell L 12

5 FLYYING COLURS Mindfullness A R

6 THE PEEP TEMPEL Joy A 16

7 BRENTON MANSER Treasure & Mystery L R

8 SOME JERKS Strange Ways A NEW

9 THE TOSS Bum Notes & Big Hits: Live @ The Sound Lounge L 7

10 TEETH & TONGUE Give Up On Your Health A R

11 VARIOUS Son Of A Gun & More From The Lee Hazlewood Songbook I NEW

12 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Skeleton Tree A R

13 HEINOUS CRIMES No Time L NEW

14 RAY SMITH Trout And Toolbox L NEW

15 GOON WIZARRD Hoyeon's Secret Girlfriend L 20

16 BERMUDA BAY What You're With Me For L R

17 TROATT Walk Docks L 10

18 RHYS HOWLETT Eagle On The Hill L R

19 THANES Strange Harmony L R

20 MEN WITH CHIPS Attention Spent L 3