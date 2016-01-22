Andrew Hall On January 24, 2016 at 5:27 pm Thanks 3D Radio! Our release ‘Motel’ has exceeded our expectations with air play over the past 6 weeks and we appreciate it. We got the news that we were #3 just before our gig at The Grace Emily last night (23rd Jan). We sold a few cd’s and had a great crowd supporting us. Cheers……. The Tonight Show p.s. we’ve got more stuff to release very soon! Reply
Andrew Hall On January 24, 2016 at 5:27 pm
Thanks 3D Radio! Our release ‘Motel’ has exceeded our expectations with air play over the past 6 weeks and we appreciate it. We got the news that we were #3 just before our gig at The Grace Emily last night (23rd Jan). We sold a few cd’s and had a great crowd supporting us.
Cheers……. The Tonight Show
p.s. we’ve got more stuff to release very soon!