Top 100+1 2017 Roundup

Congratulations to SWAMP KITTEH for taking the number one spot in Three D Radio’s Top 100+1 for 2017 with their release Meow Meow.

Nine bands in the top 10 were local (Sixteen bands in the top 20) and 72 of the top 101 most played new releases were from SA.

View The Entire Chart

From 8am til 8pm the tunes were flowing, showcasing not only the excellent diversity of South Australian music, but also a bunch of fine national and international releases.

Special thanks to the the announcers who interviewed the bands, those coordinators who kept everything on schedule, to those working the barbecue and the merch desk and everynbody else who worked to make the day such a great success.

Thanks also to all the musos who came to the station on the day or phoned in and to all the listeners and subscribers who dropped by for a drink and a chat.

Three D Radio is extremely proud to be part of the local music community and we couldn’t do it without our subscribers, our listeners, our volunteers and of course – all the amazing musicians who put their music into the station.

Thank you.