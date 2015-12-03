All of us at Three D Radio were saddened to hear about the challenges facing our community radio friends at Radio Adelaide, with Adelaide University considering selling the station, and the station having to find new studios.

Community Radio provides an important platform for discussing issues that are most relevant to the community. It allows a diversity of voices and views to be heard, that is sorely lacking in other media outlets. Community Radio provides important training and experience for those pursuing media as a career, and for up and coming bands to gain exposure.

Radio Adelaide has been doing this for longer than any community radio station in Australia.

If you value the service our community radio stations provide, please head over to http://saveradioadelaide.org, sign the petition, and find out other ways you can help.

Save Radio Adelaide!

Michael Marner

PMBA Chair on behalf of The Board