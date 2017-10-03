Radiothon 2017 Roundup

Written by on October 3, 2017

Radiothon has finished up for another year. You should be receiving your subscriber packs in the mail. Together, we raised over $50,000 to keep Three D Radio on air!

Thank you to our fantastic prize donors who helped put together a fantastic prize draw, all our volunteers who helped take subscriptions over the phone and the myriad of other jobs that happen during Radiothon, and thank you for subscribing to Three D Radio and supporting local, independent, community radio!

Tagged as
Author

Michael

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

FOOD COURT – Good Luck

Thumbnail
Previous post

WINTER WITCHES – Train / Water EP

Thumbnail

Three D Radio

Live from St Peters

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST