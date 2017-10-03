Radiothon 2017 Roundup
Written by Michael on October 3, 2017
Radiothon has finished up for another year. You should be receiving your subscriber packs in the mail. Together, we raised over $50,000 to keep Three D Radio on air!
Thank you to our fantastic prize donors who helped put together a fantastic prize draw, all our volunteers who helped take subscriptions over the phone and the myriad of other jobs that happen during Radiothon, and thank you for subscribing to Three D Radio and supporting local, independent, community radio!
Tagged as radiothon