Radiothon 2016!

Three D Radio’s Radiothon is back, running August 19-28. Subscribe during Radiothon and help keep us on air for another year. You’ll go into the draw to win some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses.
Individual Prize Draw
1x Golden Ticket courtesy of The Gov. Includes $400 worth of tickets and $200 to spend on meals
1x $250 paint voucher courtesy of Haymes Paints Norwood
1x Crate of vinyl, courtesy of Rerun Records and Photography
1x $250 voucher courtesy of Crafers Garden Centre
1x Six Pack of 2013 Skeleton Key Shiraz, valued at $210, courtesy of Penny’s Hill Wines
3x 20 release pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records
1x Family pass to Rumpelstiltskin, valued at $174, courtesy of State Theatre Company
1x Bob Dylan 1965-1966 The Best of the Cutting Edge, 3LP Set courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
1x Six pack of Black Chook Shiraz, valued at $120 courtesy of Penny’s Hill Wines
1x $100 bar tab courtesy of Hains & Co.
1x Bag of books courtesy of Imprints Booksellers
1x 30x30cm Lino Cut Print, courtesy of Wild Yucca Studio
1x Status Anxiety purse, valued at $65, courtesy of Miss Gladys Sim Choon
2x Hand painted T Shirts, valued at $50, courtesy of Stickman Hemp T Shirts
1x Double pass to an ASO performance, courtesy of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
1x $50 bar tab courtesy of The Wheatsheaf Hotel
1x $50 food and drinks voucher, courtesy of The King’s Head
1x $50 food voucher, courtesy of The Rising Sun Hotel Port Wakefield
1x $50 food and drink voucher courtesy of Pink Moon Saloon
1x Food and drinks voucher courtesy of Two Bit Villains
1x $40 gift voucher courtesy of Clarity Records
1x $40 gift voucher courtesy of Café Troppo
1x $35 gift voucher courtesy of Wolfie’s Records
3x $30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
3x Double passes to the film of your choice, valued at $34, courtesy of Capri Theatre
4x Four Session pass to Adelaide Cinemateque, courtesy of Mercury Cinema
1x $40 dinner voucher on Curry Night, courtesy of The Exeter Hotel
2x 30 minute remedial massage session, valued at $40, courtesy of City Physio
1x Three D Album of the Week pack – a year’s worth of new releases
1x Three D Feature of the Week pack – a year’s worth of new, independent and Australian releases
Band Prize Draw
1x Two day studio package, valued at $1200, courtesy of SAE
1x Mastering Package, valued at $595, courtesy of Disk-Edits
3x 3 weeks Local Band Rate promotion on Three D (25x 30 second spots per week), valued at $297
1x Two rehearsal sessions with full backline supplied, valued at $200, courtesy of Distillery Studios
1x $100 workshop voucher, courtesy of Lauda Guitars
1x Two week poster advert, valued at $80, courtesy of Music SA
2x Mixed carton of beer, valued at $80, courtesy of Brew Boys
2x Double passes to the film of your choice, valued at $34, courtesy of Capri Theatre
2x $30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide