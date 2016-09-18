Radiothon 2016 Prize Winners

Radiothon 2016 is done and dusted! Thank you all for supporting Three D Radio and subscribing. Here are the winners of the 2016 Radiothon Prize Draw. A big thanks to all these local businesses, who donated fantastic prizes this year.

Individual Prize Winners

Prize Sub # Winner Suburb Golden Ticket courtesy of The Gov 1892 Jeremy Prospect Crate of vinyl courtesy of Rerun Records 2385 Grant West Hindmarsh $250 Gift Voucher courtesy of Hames Paints Norwood 575 Leonie Pooraka $250 Gift Voucher courtesy of Crafers Garden Centre 258 Brett Littlehampton 6 pack of 2013 Skeleton Key Shiraz courtesy of Penny’s Hill Wines 1684 Susan Morphettville 20 Release Pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records 939 Trisha Stonyfell 20 Release Pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records 2180 Carrina Woodcroft 20 Release Pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records 1439 Andrew Clarence Park A bag of books courtesy of Imprints Booksellers 1929 Stephen Port Noarlunga South Family pass to Rumpelstiltskin courtesy of State Theatre Company 945 Vic Payneham South Bob Dylan 1965-1966 The Best of The Cutting Edge 3 LP Set courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide 64 Kyriaki ADELAIDE 6 pack of Black Chook Shiraz courtesy of Penny’s Hill Wines 1724 Greig Seacliff 4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema 237 Bill Gilberton 4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema 52 Peter TRINITY GARDENS 4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema 2357 Stephen Christies Downs 4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema 1712 Jeremy Banksia Park Album of the Week Pack courtesy of Three D Radio 2252 Lachlan Rostrevor Feature of the Week Pack courtesy of Three D Radio 1557 Anthony Black Forest $100 bar tab courtesy of Hains & Co 1258 Peter Goodwood Vinyl Release Pack courtesy of Format Records 209 Anna Adelaide Double pass to Zukerman Trio courtesy of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra 733 Peter Edwardstown 30 x 30cm unframed Lino-cut print courtesy of Wild Yucca Studio 204 Angus Willunga A Status Anxiety purse courtesy of Miss Gladdys Sim Choon 529 Julie Torrensville Hand painted T shirt courtesy of Stickman Hemp Shirts 881 Steve Craigmore Hand painted T shirt courtesy of Stickman Hemp Shirts 854 Shaun Mitcham $50 bar tab courtesy of the Wheatsheaf Hotel 46 Gillian WALKERVILLE $50 food & bev voucher courtesy of The King’s Head 7 Alan EDWARDSTOWN $50 food voucher courtesy of Rising Sun Hotel 2303 Andrew Stirling $50 food and drink voucher courtesy of Pink Moon Saloon 503 John Sedan $40 Gift Voucher courtesy of Clarity Records 2261 Glen TERINGIE $40 Gift Voucher courtesy of Cafe Troppo 367 Domenico Prospect $40 dinner voucher (curry night) courtesy of The Exeter 719 Paul Brompton 30 minute remedial massage session courtesy of City Physio 2337 Murray Aldinga 30 minute remedial massage session courtesy of City Physio 1570 Graeme Gawler $35 Gift Voucher courtesy of Wolfie’s Records 539 Kate Banksia Park Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre 2241 Susan Northfield Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre 1336 Graeme Marden Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre 645 Michael Birkenhead $30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide 89 Julie BEVERLEY $30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide 838 Scott Maitland $30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide 2333 Peter Croydon Park

Band Prize Draw