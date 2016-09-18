Radiothon 2016 Prize Winners

Radiothon 2016 is done and dusted! Thank you all for supporting Three D Radio and subscribing. Here are the winners of the 2016 Radiothon Prize Draw. A big thanks to all these local businesses, who donated fantastic prizes this year.
Individual Prize Winners
|Prize
|Sub #
|Winner
|Suburb
|Golden Ticket courtesy of The Gov
|1892
|Jeremy
|Prospect
|Crate of vinyl courtesy of Rerun Records
|2385
|Grant
|West Hindmarsh
|$250 Gift Voucher courtesy of Hames Paints Norwood
|575
|Leonie
|Pooraka
|$250 Gift Voucher courtesy of Crafers Garden Centre
|258
|Brett
|Littlehampton
|6 pack of 2013 Skeleton Key Shiraz courtesy of Penny’s Hill Wines
|1684
|Susan
|Morphettville
|20 Release Pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records
|939
|Trisha
|Stonyfell
|20 Release Pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records
|2180
|Carrina
|Woodcroft
|20 Release Pack courtesy of Off The Hip Records
|1439
|Andrew
|Clarence Park
|A bag of books courtesy of Imprints Booksellers
|1929
|Stephen
|Port Noarlunga South
|Family pass to Rumpelstiltskin courtesy of State Theatre Company
|945
|Vic
|Payneham South
|Bob Dylan 1965-1966 The Best of The Cutting Edge 3 LP Set courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
|64
|Kyriaki
|ADELAIDE
|6 pack of Black Chook Shiraz courtesy of Penny’s Hill Wines
|1724
|Greig
|Seacliff
|4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema
|237
|Bill
|Gilberton
|4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema
|52
|Peter
|TRINITY GARDENS
|4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema
|2357
|Stephen
|Christies Downs
|4 session passes to Cinematheque courtesy of Mercury Cinema
|1712
|Jeremy
|Banksia Park
|Album of the Week Pack courtesy of Three D Radio
|2252
|Lachlan
|Rostrevor
|Feature of the Week Pack courtesy of Three D Radio
|1557
|Anthony
|Black Forest
|$100 bar tab courtesy of Hains & Co
|1258
|Peter
|Goodwood
|Vinyl Release Pack courtesy of Format Records
|209
|Anna
|Adelaide
|Double pass to Zukerman Trio courtesy of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
|733
|Peter
|Edwardstown
|30 x 30cm unframed Lino-cut print courtesy of Wild Yucca Studio
|204
|Angus
|Willunga
|A Status Anxiety purse courtesy of Miss Gladdys Sim Choon
|529
|Julie
|Torrensville
|Hand painted T shirt courtesy of Stickman Hemp Shirts
|881
|Steve
|Craigmore
|Hand painted T shirt courtesy of Stickman Hemp Shirts
|854
|Shaun
|Mitcham
|$50 bar tab courtesy of the Wheatsheaf Hotel
|46
|Gillian
|WALKERVILLE
|$50 food & bev voucher courtesy of The King’s Head
|7
|Alan
|EDWARDSTOWN
|$50 food voucher courtesy of Rising Sun Hotel
|2303
|Andrew
|Stirling
|$50 food and drink voucher courtesy of Pink Moon Saloon
|503
|John
|Sedan
|$40 Gift Voucher courtesy of Clarity Records
|2261
|Glen
|TERINGIE
|$40 Gift Voucher courtesy of Cafe Troppo
|367
|Domenico
|Prospect
|$40 dinner voucher (curry night) courtesy of The Exeter
|719
|Paul
|Brompton
|30 minute remedial massage session courtesy of City Physio
|2337
|Murray
|Aldinga
|30 minute remedial massage session courtesy of City Physio
|1570
|Graeme
|Gawler
|$35 Gift Voucher courtesy of Wolfie’s Records
|539
|Kate
|Banksia Park
|Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre
|2241
|Susan
|Northfield
|Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre
|1336
|Graeme
|Marden
|Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre
|645
|Michael
|Birkenhead
|$30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
|89
|Julie
|BEVERLEY
|$30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
|838
|Scott
|Maitland
|$30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
|2333
|Peter
|Croydon Park
Band Prize Draw
|Prize
|supporter_id
|first_name
|town
|2 day studio package valued at $1200 courtesy of SAE Adelaide
|1040
|Raw Sex
|West Beach
|Mastering Package valued at $595 courtesy of Disk-Edits
|1045
|Silent Duck
|Klemzig
|2 rehearsal weekend session with full backline, courtesy of Distillery Studios
|1593
|Trench Effect
|Noarlunga Downs
|Worksop or repairs voucher courtesy of Lauda Guitars
|1072
|The Molting Vultures
|Brunswick
|3 weeks local band rate promotion courtesy of Three D Radio
|2201
|JP Coe & The Delegates
|Royal Park
|3 weeks local band rate promotion courtesy of Three D Radio
|2195
|Abbie Cardwell
|Brookfield
|3 weeks local band rate promotion courtesy of Three D Radio
|2273
|Ben McNeil
|Ridgehaven
|Two week free poster advert on website, in e-newsletter and social courtesy of Music SA
|1037
|Profiteers
|Brooklyn Park
|Mixed carton of beer courtesy of Brew Boys
|2037
|J-Wah!
|Klemzig
|Mixed carton of beer courtesy of Brew Boys
|2411
|Soberphobia
|Craigmore
|Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre
|1602
|Wild Rocket
|Alberton
|Double film pass courtesy of Capri Theatre
|1831
|Terania
|Woodville West
|$30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
|1074
|The Packets
|Seaford
|$30 gift voucher courtesy of Streetlight Adelaide
|1730
|Steven Lennox
|Black Forest