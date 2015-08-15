Radiothon 2015 Prize Draw

Subscribe during Radiothon, August 21-30, and go into the draw to win these fantastic prizes!

Donor Prize One subscriber will win a Golden Ticket, including $400 worth of show tickets, and $200 to spend in the restaurant One subscriber will win a 6 litre bottle of Changing Lanes Tempranillo Cabernet Sauvignon, valued at $500 Six subscribers will win one of the following: Sex Pistols 7″ Box Set , valued at $125 Nick Drake 5 CD Box Set , valued at $75 2x $50 vouchers 2x Tame Impala – Currents on vinyl, valued at $40

One subscribers will win a crate of mixed second hand vinyl, valued at $500 Two subscribers will each win a Four Pack of Mixed Wines, valued at $100 Four subscribers will each win a 16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque, valued at $90 One subscriber will win a $250 voucher to spend on paint and supplies at Haymes Paint Norwood

One subscriber will win a $180 voucher on hair care products and services Three subscribers will each win a Double Pass to the film of your choice, valued at $34 Three subscribers will each win a $50 voucher to spend in store Two subscribers will each win a double pass to an AMC performance, valued at $70 One subscriber will win a Chile Mojo Gift Pack featuring seasoning blends, snacks, candies, BBQ sauces and chile sauces, valued at $110 Two subscribers will each win a double pass to the HST Fringe 2016 headline show valued at $53 One subscriber will win a $100 bar tab to spend on food and drinks One subscriber will win a Woodstock 40th Anniversary 5 LP Vinyl Box Set, valued at $100 One subscriber will win a $100 voucher to spend on seeds, seedlings, tools and books Two subscribers will each win a $50 voucher to spend in store Two subscribers will each win a 30 minute remedial massage, valued at $40 One subscriber will win a $80 voucher towards hair care services at Hair Machine Unley One subscriber will win a Tasty and Tasteful Gift Basket, valued at $80 One subscriber will win a Gift Hamper, valued at $70 One subscriber will win a Tea Catcher Gift Pack including teas, teapot and time, valued at $60 One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in the restaurant One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in the restaurant One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in the restaurant Organically Grown One subscriber will win a $20 voucher to spend in store

Thanks to these fine local businesses for donating such amazing prizes!