Radiothon 2015

Radiothon 2015 Prize Draw

Donor Prize
The Gov
  • One subscriber will win a Golden Ticket, including $400 worth of show tickets, and $200 to spend in the restaurant
Alpha Box & Dice
    • One subscriber will win a 6 litre bottle of Changing Lanes Tempranillo Cabernet Sauvignon, valued at $500
Streetlight adelaide
  • Six subscribers will win one of the following:
    • Sex Pistols 7″ Box Set, valued at $125
    • Nick Drake 5 CD Box Set, valued at $75
    • 2x $50 vouchers
    • 2x Tame Impala – Currents on vinyl, valued at $40
Rerun Records & Photography
  • One subscribers will win a crate of mixed second hand vinyl, valued at $500
Tim Smith Wines
  • Two subscribers will each win a Four Pack of Mixed Wines, valued at $100
Mercury Cinema
    • Four subscribers will each win a 16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque, valued at $90
Haymes Paint Norwood
  • One subscriber will win a $250 voucher to spend on paint and supplies at Haymes Paint Norwood
Gusto & Flair
  • One subscriber will win a $180 voucher on hair care products and services
Capri Theatre
  • Three subscribers will each win a Double Pass to the film of your choice, valued at $34
Midwest Trader
  • Three subscribers will each win a $50 voucher to spend in store
Adelaide Music Collective
  • Two subscribers will each win a double pass to an AMC performance, valued at $70
Chile Mojo
    • One subscriber will win a Chile Mojo Gift Pack featuring seasoning blends, snacks, candies, BBQ sauces and chile sauces, valued at $110
Holden Street Theatres
  • Two subscribers will each win a double pass to the HST Fringe 2016 headline show valued at $53
Hains & Co.
  • One subscriber will win a $100 bar tab to spend on food and drinks
Rock Therapy
  • One subscriber will win a Woodstock 40th Anniversary 5 LP Vinyl Box Set, valued at $100
Heirloom Harvest
  • One subscriber will win a $100 voucher to spend on seeds, seedlings, tools and books
Exclusive Vintage Clothing
  • Two subscribers will each win a $50 voucher to spend in store
city-physio-cmyk
  • Two subscribers will each win a 30 minute remedial massage, valued at $40
Hair Machine Unley
  • One subscriber will win a $80 voucher towards hair care services at Hair Machine Unley
Charlesworth Nuts
  • One subscriber will win a Tasty and Tasteful Gift Basket, valued at $80
Kytons Bakery
  • One subscriber will win a Gift Hamper, valued at $70
The Tea Catcher
  • One subscriber will win a Tea Catcher Gift Pack including teas, teapot and time, valued at $60
Zapatas Mexican Restaurant
  • One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in the restaurant
Viva Zapata Mexican Cantina
  • One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in the restaurant
Rising Sun Hotel
  • One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in the restaurant

Organically Grown
  • One subscriber will win a $20 voucher to spend in store

Thanks to these fine local businesses for donating such amazing prizes!

