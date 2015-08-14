Radiothon 2015 Band Prize Draw

Radiothon 2015 is upon us! Subscribe during Radiothon, August 22-30, and go into the draw to win some fantastic prizes, all donated by local businesses.

Here’s the prize draw for band subscriptions!

Donor Prize One subscriber will win a Mastering package, including 3 hours of studio time, 1 Master CD and 1 Reference CD, valued at $595 One subscriber will win a One day recording package, valued at $350 One subscriber will win a Deluxe guitar service and setup, valued at $260 Two subscribers will each win a Mixed Carton of Brew Boys Beer, valued at $90 One subscriber will win a Four Pack of Mixed Wines, valued at $100 One subscriber will win Poster Wall Gig Guide Advert, for one month duration, on the new MusicSA website, valued at $110 One subscriber will win a $50 voucher and Fretco T Shirt, valued at $70 One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in store Two subscribers will each win a Double Pass to the film of your choice, valued at $34

Three bands will each win Three Weeks of Local Band Rate Promotion on Three D, valued at $297

Thanks to these fine local businesses for donating such amazing prizes!