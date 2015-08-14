Radiothon 2015 Band Prize Draw

Radiothon 2015 is upon us! Subscribe during Radiothon, August 22-30, and go into the draw to win some fantastic prizes, all donated by local businesses.

Here’s the prize draw for band subscriptions!

 

Donor Prize
Disk Edits
  • One subscriber will win a Mastering package, including 3 hours of studio time, 1 Master CD and 1 Reference CD, valued at $595
Fish Shop Recording
  • One subscriber will win a One day recording package, valued at $350
Salvi's Fine Guitars
  • One subscriber will win a Deluxe guitar service and setup, valued at $260
Brew Boys
  • Two subscribers will each win a Mixed Carton of Brew Boys Beer, valued at $90
Tim Smith Wines
  • One subscriber will win a Four Pack of Mixed Wines, valued at $100
 Music SA
  • One subscriber will win Poster Wall Gig Guide Advert, for one month duration, on the new MusicSA website, valued at $110
Fretco
  • One subscriber will win a $50 voucher and Fretco T Shirt, valued at $70
 Midwest Trader
  • One subscriber will win a $50 voucher to spend in store
Capri Theatre
  • Two subscribers will each win a Double Pass to the film of your choice, valued at $34
 Three D Radio
  • Three bands will each win Three Weeks of Local Band Rate Promotion on Three D, valued at $297

Thanks to these fine local businesses for donating such amazing prizes!

