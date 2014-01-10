New Studio Official Opening

Well I may be a month late to the party in terms of updating this website, but Three D Radio’s new studio officially opened December 1! We would like to thank everyone who helped make this possible, including our on-air sponsors, discounters, subscribers, The Villenettes, The Passionate Fools, Soursob Bob, John Scott, and everyone who helped out on the day. Hell, they said it better than me, so have a listen to the speeches from the day…

And of course, someone had to smash a guitar…

If you are nearby please also pop in and have a look at the photograph collection hanging in the hall out the front of the studio. The collection documents the history of Triple M/Three D beautifully.