New Studio Official Opening

Well I may be a month late to the party in terms of updating this website, but Three D Radio’s new studio officially opened December 1! We would like to thank everyone who helped make this possible, including our on-air sponsors, discounters, subscribers, The Villenettes, The Passionate Fools, Soursob Bob, John Scott, and everyone who helped out on the day. Hell, they said it better than me, so have a listen to the speeches from the day…
And of course, someone had to smash a guitar…
If you are nearby please also pop in and have a look at the photograph collection hanging in the hall out the front of the studio. The collection documents the history of Triple M/Three D beautifully.
Vicky Chapman, MP who helped get our Mike Rann grant up, with Lone Tony Joe
Tobias Staheli, builder of the station library
The Villenetttes on stage! Thanks guys for such a wonderful fun set
The ThreeD exhibition. BIG thanks to Paul Atkins of Atkins Techincolor for outstanding work helping get it all together. Its a big story, and apologies to those who did not get a guernsey this time
The PASSIONATE FOOLS, brilliantly christening the new stage!
Tech Dave Corkill and presenter Gillian Hunter
Sarah Stoddart and Tiff Stoddart, you could make this one the thanks for the bar< use someof the other caption??
Presenters Jane and Snappy Tom, trolls of the back door, BIG thanks!
Presenter, Maddy, doing a GREAT job sating hunger
Presenter Danny Rohrlach, PAMBA Lawyer, Russel Jamison and Presenter Tim Kelton showing of their cool disk name tags
Pip, and friend Steph Key, MP who worked with Vicky Chapman MP to help secure our Mike Rann equipment grant
Photographer, presenter, painter, bon vivant Stevo, and presenter pastrry cook, chef Joe, living it up!_
Philby holds the fort, in Studio One, with his lawnmowers
Our appreciation award, to Glen Donhardt, 'For inspiring us to build better than we dared to dream' The wierd object is a really big btransmitter vlave, donated for the event by the Broadcast Australia Team
Mark Cullen and Stephen Marshall in party mode
Glen gets his Valve!! Thanks, from all of us, Glen
Choice? John Scott vs guitar
Are these guys having a good time yet? Presenters Chris Coxill and Paul Davis having a deserved good time!_
Alison and NPSP rep Alan Pickering with our Michael Talbot
