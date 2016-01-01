Listener Survey 2017

Three D Radio’s Listener Survey is here!

This is your chance to share your thoughts about Three D Radio and share in some amazing prizes.

As a community radio station, Three D Radio exists to serve the community, and we need to know how we’re doing. Tell us what you like, what you don’t like, how we could do better, and anything else you think is important.

The survey is anonymous, but you can choose to enter the draw to win some amazing prizes:

A Garden of Unearthly Delights Golden Ticket. See a show every night in the garden this festival season. Valued at nearly $2500, and generously donated by The Garden of Unearthly Delights

A Fender Acoustic guitar and hard case, valued at over $600

5x Three D Shirt and stubbie holder packs

5x Mystery CD Packs

So what are you waiting for? Complete the anonymous survey now and help us be the best community radio station we can be!

More information

How will my answers be used?

There are a couple of reasons we are conducting a survey. Most importantly, we need to make sure we are serving our community as best we can be. We can’t know how we’re doing if we don’t ask. Our on-air sound, and the way we work as an organisation will all be affected by lessons learnt from the survey. Going along with this, we want to make sure Three D continues long into the future. By gaining insight into what our listeners want from us, we can make sure we are moving in the right direction. Finally, we want to know a little bit about you so we can provide businesses and promotors with information allowing them to make informed decisions about station sponsorship.

Will the survey results be publicly available?

We will try and make as many of the conclusions public as we can, in a similar way to the results of the CBAA National Listener Survey are made public. We expect the survey results will be as interesting to our listeners as to us.

Is it really anonymous?

Yes! Your privacy is paramount. We do not collect any personally identifiable information in the survey. We need your contact information for the prize draw, but there is nothing linking your contact details to the answers you provide in the survey. You can choose to complete the survey without giving us your contact details, but you won’t be entered into the draw.