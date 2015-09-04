Information Night – Tuesday September 22 @ 7:30pm

Three D will be holding a public information session on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30pm. At the information night we will show you around the station, discuss how the station works, and how you can be involved. This time we are specifically interested in people interested in late night/early morning radio (1-6am).

Guests will need to register for the information night using the form below. Registrations are limited so we can keep things running smoothly. Don’t worry if you can’t attend this session or the registrations close. Three D will be running more information sessions throughout the year.