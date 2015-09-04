Information Night – Tuesday September 22 @ 7:30pm

Three D will be holding a public information session on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:30pm. At the information night we will show you around the station, discuss how the station works, and how you can be involved. This time we are specifically interested in people interested in late night/early morning radio (1-6am).
Guests will need to register for the information night using the form below. Registrations are limited so we can keep things running smoothly. Don’t worry if you can’t attend this session or the registrations close. Three D will be running more information sessions throughout the year.
Super interested in doing late night radio was away when you had your info night let me know when another opportunity come up
Cheers
Hi Fabien
Thanks for your interest. The next information session will most likely be early in the new year, but keep an eye out on the website and Facebook.
Cheers
Very interested in being apart of the ThreeD family.
Would love to be apart of the next bout of volunteer intakes.
Thank you