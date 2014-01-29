How our charts are calculated

So we’ve had a few people ask us how we calculate our Top 100+1 and Top 20+1 charts. Here’s the gist of how it’s done.

New Releases

The Top 100+1 chart is comprised of the most played new releases at the station for the year. A single, demo, EP, or album is considered a new release for the first two months since arriving at the station. New releases are put in a separate section of the music library, making it easy for announcers to discover the new music at the station.

Plays are only counted towards the charts for these first two months while it is a new release. Otherwise, we would have the unfair situation where music that is released in January would have a much better chance of doing well in the chart than something released at the end of the year.

Logging Sheets

All announcers are required to fill out a logging sheet each show, listing the music they play. Logging sheets serve several important roles at the station. Firstly, they are used in our paperwork with APRA to decide how artists are paid for their music being played on air. Secondly, they are used by us to ensure we are meeting the quotas enshrined in our Promise of Performance. Finally, they are used to calculate how much play each new release is getting. All the logging sheets are tallied at the end of each week. These results are used to produce our Top 20+1 charts. At the end of the year, all of these weekly play counts are summed up, giving us the Top 100+1 chart.

Releases, Not Songs

The charts at Three D are calculated for releases, not songs.The main reason for this is that Three D doesn’t have a rotation or any playlists – the announcers can play whatever they want. This results in us playing most of the songs on any release, rather than just the lead singles. There’s no way we would get definitive winners if we tried to make a chart based on songs.

No Magic, Just Numbers

So that’s pretty much it. There are some weird cases, such as if a band sends us a pre-release copy of an EP, then the final version a few months later. Obviously it is unfair if the release has 4 months worth of plays counted towards it. In practice, these situations rarely affect the charts, and we deal with issues like this on a case-by-case basis. However, this is how we calculate all the charts here at Three D. There’s no magic, just mathematics, and a lot of logging sheets.