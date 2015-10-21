Are you hosting a musical Fringe event and looking for promotion? Three D wants to give you a hand with our special limited edition Fringe Promo Rate. For $150 including GST you’ll get a 30 second message produced by Three D Radio, broadcast once per day for two weeks leading up to your event. I’ll say that again:
- $150 including GST
- 2 weeks promotion (1 spot per day, mixed timeslots)
- Production of your message by Three D Radio
- You’ll be sponsoring out a 100% volunteer community organisation
Contact sales@threedradio.com for more information.
Need higher rotation? Our Regular Rate may be for you. And don’t forget if you are a South Australian band with a subscription to Three D, then you’re eligible for the even greater discount Local Band Rate promotions.
Terms and Conditions
- This promotion is limited to music related events registered with Adelaide Fringe Festival 2015
- Music related events may include (but are not limited to) live performance, cabaret, etc. Venues hosting music related events are also welcome.
- Three D Radio reserves the right to refuse sponsorship for any reason at our discretion
- Payment must be received in full before your message is broadcast
- Please allow at least one week before your message needs to begin broadcasting to finalise production and payment