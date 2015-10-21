Are you hosting a musical Fringe event and looking for promotion? Three D wants to give you a hand with our special limited edition Fringe Promo Rate. For $150 including GST you’ll get a 30 second message produced by Three D Radio, broadcast once per day for two weeks leading up to your event. I’ll say that again:

$150 including GST

2 weeks promotion (1 spot per day, mixed timeslots)

Production of your message by Three D Radio

You’ll be sponsoring out a 100% volunteer community organisation

Contact sales@threedradio.com for more information.

Need higher rotation? Our Regular Rate may be for you. And don’t forget if you are a South Australian band with a subscription to Three D, then you’re eligible for the even greater discount Local Band Rate promotions.

Terms and Conditions