Drum roll please – Below ye will find the subscriber winners for this year!!!

A big thanks to all our subscribers during Radiothon this year.

Without your help we wouldn’t be able to keep on air, so massive respect to you all. And a HUGE thank you to all our friends of the station the generous businesses who have kindly donated all these great prizes.

And speaking of prizes…………. firstly here’s our Individual subscriber winners.

Individual Prize Winners

Prize Sub # First Name Suburb A $20 voucher thanks to Organically Grown 1754 Matt Leabrook Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre 2008 James Blackwood Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre 1871 Adam Millswood Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre 717 Paul Henley Beach South Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines 489 Jodie West Hindmarsh Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines 2009 Ebony Sellicks Hill Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines 81 Jade Welland Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines 1604 Luciano Torrensville Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines 2054 Wayde Peterhead Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines 1796 John Wayville Tame Impala Currents on Vinyl from Street Light Adelaide 422 Graham Millswood Tame Impala Currents on Vinyl from Street Light Adelaide 1992 Rob Hope Valley A voucher for a 30 minute massage @ City Physiotherapy 5 Robert MOUNT BARKER SA A voucher for a 30 minute massage @ City Physiotherapy 1258 Peter Goodwood $50 dinner voucher for Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant 2057 Genevieve Mile End $50 dinner voucher Viva Zapata! Mexican Cantina 192 Andrew Dulwich $50 voucher from Street Light Adelaide 798 Robert Tennyson $50 voucher from Street Light Adelaide 13 Kerry FLINDERS PARK SA $50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader 75 Hadley Evanston Gardens $50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader 321 Darren Payneham $50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader 1757 Phil Parkside $50 dining voucher for The Rising Sun Hotel Port Wakefield 1884 Laurie Ashton $50 voucher thanks to Exclusive Vintage Clothing 386 Fiona Davoren Park $50 voucher thanks to Exclusive Vintage Clothing 1906 Michael Glenside Double pass from Holden Street Theatres’ 2016 Adelaide Fringe Festival headline production 391 Frank Mallala Double pass from Holden Street Theatres’ 2016 Adelaide Fringe Festival headline production 1843 Erik West Croydon $60 Gift Pack featuring teapot, timer, and teas from The Tea Catcher 1439 Andrew Clarence Park Double Pass to AMC Performance at Goodwood Institute courtesy of Adelaide Music Collective 531 Kain Hallett Cove Double Pass to AMC Performance at Goodwood Institute courtesy of Adelaide Music Collective 257 Brett Nairne $70 hamper from Kyton’s Bakery 1913 David Wayville Nick Drake 5CD Box Set thanks to Street Light Adelaide 1994 Ross Seaford Rise $80 voucher for Hair Machine Unley 638 Mauro Fulham Gardens $80 gift basket from Charlseworth Nuts 782 Richard Birdwood 16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema 2092 James Upper Sturt 16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema 548 Kelly Largs Bay 16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema 1720 Pete St Morris 16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema 349 David Two Wells $100 bar tab @ Hains & Co. 1640 Joel Clapham 4 bottles of wine valued at $100 from Tim Smith Wines 194 Andrew Murray Bridge 4 bottles of wine valued at $100 from Tim Smith Wines 169 Adam Aberfoyle Park Six back of St Hallet Wines Gamekeeper’s Shiraz cheers to 20 Light and Sound 1713 Aubrey Para Vista Woodstock 40th Anniversary 5 LP Vinyl Box set from Rocktherapy 468 Jamnes Clarence Park $100 voucher to spend on seeds, seedlings, tools and books thanks to Heirloom Harvest 1838 Kerstin Aldinga Beach Chile Mojo Gift Pack valued at $110 from our friends at Chile Mojo 317 Daniel Prospect Sex Pistols The Singles 7″ Box Set thanks to Street Light Adelaide 920 Todd Kent Town $180 voucher towards hair care services @ Gusto & Flair Hair Art Space 1345 James McLaren Vale Three D’s Album of the Week Pack – A Year of new music 2003 Julie Port Noarlunga Three D’s Feature of the Week Pack – A Year of new music 252 Brent Cowandilla A $250 paint voucher from Haymes Paint Norwood 423 Graham Glenelg North A crate of 2nd hand vinyl Value approximately $500 courtesy of Rerun Records & Photography 631 Matthew Erindale 6L bottle of Changing Lanes Tempranillo Cabernet Sauvignon from Alpha Box & Dice 1466 Phil Woodville Gov Golden Ticket – $400 worth of tickets and $200 worth of meals thanks to The Gov 839 Scott Fulham Gardens

Band Prize Winners

Prize Sub # Band Suburb Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre 1823 Captain Spud Torrensville Plaza Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre 998 Filthy Lucre Woodcroft $50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader 1521 The Toss Henley Beach Mixed Carton of Beer from Brew Boys 1043 Shitfaced Again Port Adelaide Mixed Carton of Beer from Brew Boys 1601 Hunky Punks Port Elliot $50 voucher and T shirt thanks to Fretco 1875 The Brothers Grimm Clovelly Park Six back of St Hallet Wines Gamekeeper’s Shiraz from 20 Light and Sound 935 Trent Worley Woodville South 4 bottles of wine valued at $100 from Tim Smith Wines 1989 Necck West Beach Poster wall gig guide advert valued at over $100 thanks to Music SA 1868 Genghis Cardigan Bowden Deluxe Guitar Service and Setup valued at $260 from our friends Salvis fine Guitars 1927 Pimpin’ Horus Sefton Park 3 Weeks local band rate promotion on Three D radio 1393 Surviving Sharks Brooklyn Park 3 Weeks local band rate promotion on Three D radio 1088 The Yearlings Maslin Beach 3 Weeks local band rate promotion on Three D radio 1020 Kitchen Witch Brompton Recording Package valued at $350 thanks to Fish Shop Studio 1889 Dusty and Leroy Beulah Park Mastering Package valued at $595 courtesy of Disk-Edits 1071 The Menace Banksia Park

If you are a winner and haven’t yet heard from us, sit tight and jump when the phone rings as we are contacting people soon.

Keep listening to ThreeD during the year for many more chances to win great goodies.