Drum roll please – Below ye will find the subscriber winners for this year!!!

A big thanks to all our subscribers during Radiothon this year.
Without your help we wouldn’t be able to keep on air, so massive respect to you all. And a HUGE thank you to all our friends of the station the generous businesses who have kindly donated all these great prizes.
And speaking of prizes…………. firstly here’s our Individual subscriber winners.
Individual Prize Winners
|Prize
|Sub #
|First Name
|Suburb
|A $20 voucher thanks to Organically Grown
|1754
|Matt
|Leabrook
|Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre
|2008
|James
|Blackwood
|Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre
|1871
|Adam
|Millswood
|Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre
|717
|Paul
|Henley Beach South
|Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines
|489
|Jodie
|West Hindmarsh
|Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines
|2009
|Ebony
|Sellicks Hill
|Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines
|81
|Jade
|Welland
|Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines
|1604
|Luciano
|Torrensville
|Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines
|2054
|Wayde
|Peterhead
|Pair of red and white wines thanks to Patritti Wines
|1796
|John
|Wayville
|Tame Impala Currents on Vinyl from Street Light Adelaide
|422
|Graham
|Millswood
|Tame Impala Currents on Vinyl from Street Light Adelaide
|1992
|Rob
|Hope Valley
|A voucher for a 30 minute massage @ City Physiotherapy
|5
|Robert
|MOUNT BARKER SA
|A voucher for a 30 minute massage @ City Physiotherapy
|1258
|Peter
|Goodwood
|$50 dinner voucher for Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant
|2057
|Genevieve
|Mile End
|$50 dinner voucher Viva Zapata! Mexican Cantina
|192
|Andrew
|Dulwich
|$50 voucher from Street Light Adelaide
|798
|Robert
|Tennyson
|$50 voucher from Street Light Adelaide
|13
|Kerry
|FLINDERS PARK SA
|$50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader
|75
|Hadley
|Evanston Gardens
|$50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader
|321
|Darren
|Payneham
|$50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader
|1757
|Phil
|Parkside
|$50 dining voucher for The Rising Sun Hotel Port Wakefield
|1884
|Laurie
|Ashton
|$50 voucher thanks to Exclusive Vintage Clothing
|386
|Fiona
|Davoren Park
|$50 voucher thanks to Exclusive Vintage Clothing
|1906
|Michael
|Glenside
|Double pass from Holden Street Theatres’ 2016 Adelaide Fringe Festival headline production
|391
|Frank
|Mallala
|Double pass from Holden Street Theatres’ 2016 Adelaide Fringe Festival headline production
|1843
|Erik
|West Croydon
|$60 Gift Pack featuring teapot, timer, and teas from The Tea Catcher
|1439
|Andrew
|Clarence Park
|Double Pass to AMC Performance at Goodwood Institute courtesy of Adelaide Music Collective
|531
|Kain
|Hallett Cove
|Double Pass to AMC Performance at Goodwood Institute courtesy of Adelaide Music Collective
|257
|Brett
|Nairne
|$70 hamper from Kyton’s Bakery
|1913
|David
|Wayville
|Nick Drake 5CD Box Set thanks to Street Light Adelaide
|1994
|Ross
|Seaford Rise
|$80 voucher for Hair Machine Unley
|638
|Mauro
|Fulham Gardens
|$80 gift basket from Charlseworth Nuts
|782
|Richard
|Birdwood
|16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema
|2092
|James
|Upper Sturt
|16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema
|548
|Kelly
|Largs Bay
|16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema
|1720
|Pete
|St Morris
|16 film pass for Adelaide Cinémathèque from the Mercury Cinema
|349
|David
|Two Wells
|$100 bar tab @ Hains & Co.
|1640
|Joel
|Clapham
|4 bottles of wine valued at $100 from Tim Smith Wines
|194
|Andrew
|Murray Bridge
|4 bottles of wine valued at $100 from Tim Smith Wines
|169
|Adam
|Aberfoyle Park
|Six back of St Hallet Wines Gamekeeper’s Shiraz cheers to 20 Light and Sound
|1713
|Aubrey
|Para Vista
|Woodstock 40th Anniversary 5 LP Vinyl Box set from Rocktherapy
|468
|Jamnes
|Clarence Park
|$100 voucher to spend on seeds, seedlings, tools and books thanks to Heirloom Harvest
|1838
|Kerstin
|Aldinga Beach
|Chile Mojo Gift Pack valued at $110 from our friends at Chile Mojo
|317
|Daniel
|Prospect
|Sex Pistols The Singles 7″ Box Set thanks to Street Light Adelaide
|920
|Todd
|Kent Town
|$180 voucher towards hair care services @ Gusto & Flair Hair Art Space
|1345
|James
|McLaren Vale
|Three D’s Album of the Week Pack – A Year of new music
|2003
|Julie
|Port Noarlunga
|Three D’s Feature of the Week Pack – A Year of new music
|252
|Brent
|Cowandilla
|A $250 paint voucher from Haymes Paint Norwood
|423
|Graham
|Glenelg North
|A crate of 2nd hand vinyl Value approximately $500 courtesy of Rerun Records & Photography
|631
|Matthew
|Erindale
|6L bottle of Changing Lanes Tempranillo Cabernet Sauvignon from Alpha Box & Dice
|1466
|Phil
|Woodville
|Gov Golden Ticket – $400 worth of tickets and $200 worth of meals thanks to The Gov
|839
|Scott
|Fulham Gardens
Band Prize Winners
|Prize
|Sub #
|Band
|Suburb
|Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre
|1823
|Captain Spud
|Torrensville Plaza
|Double Pass to the film of your choice at the Capri Theatre
|998
|Filthy Lucre
|Woodcroft
|$50 voucher thanks to Midwest Trader
|1521
|The Toss
|Henley Beach
|Mixed Carton of Beer from Brew Boys
|1043
|Shitfaced Again
|Port Adelaide
|Mixed Carton of Beer from Brew Boys
|1601
|Hunky Punks
|Port Elliot
|$50 voucher and T shirt thanks to Fretco
|1875
|The Brothers Grimm
|Clovelly Park
|Six back of St Hallet Wines Gamekeeper’s Shiraz from 20 Light and Sound
|935
|Trent Worley
|Woodville South
|4 bottles of wine valued at $100 from Tim Smith Wines
|1989
|Necck
|West Beach
|Poster wall gig guide advert valued at over $100 thanks to Music SA
|1868
|Genghis Cardigan
|Bowden
|Deluxe Guitar Service and Setup valued at $260 from our friends Salvis fine Guitars
|1927
|Pimpin’ Horus
|Sefton Park
|3 Weeks local band rate promotion on Three D radio
|1393
|Surviving Sharks
|Brooklyn Park
|3 Weeks local band rate promotion on Three D radio
|1088
|The Yearlings
|Maslin Beach
|3 Weeks local band rate promotion on Three D radio
|1020
|Kitchen Witch
|Brompton
|Recording Package valued at $350 thanks to Fish Shop Studio
|1889
|Dusty and Leroy
|Beulah Park
|Mastering Package valued at $595 courtesy of Disk-Edits
|1071
|The Menace
|Banksia Park
If you are a winner and haven’t yet heard from us, sit tight and jump when the phone rings as we are contacting people soon.
Keep listening to ThreeD during the year for many more chances to win great goodies.
Well done The Menace..cool score lads \m/