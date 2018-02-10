news
Are you hosting a musical Fringe event and looking for promotion? Three D wants to give you a hand with our special limited edition Fringe Promo Rate. For $150 including GST you’ll get a 30 second message produced by Three D Radio, broadcast once per day for two weeks leading up to your event. I’ll […]
Congratulations to SWAMP KITTEH for taking the number one spot in Three D Radio’s Top 100+1 for 2017 with their release Meow Meow.
On Thursday 2 November 2017, at the Wheatsheaf Hotel, Three D Radio (formerly Triple M) was inducted into the S.A. Music Hall of Fame for its tremendous work supporting local and Australian original independent music and artists over nearly four decades. The Induction was open to the public and broadcast live-to-air. The Original 1965 Masters […]
Radiothon has finished up for another year. You should be receiving your subscriber packs in the mail. Together, we raised over $50,000 to keep Three D Radio on air! Thank you to our fantastic prize donors who helped put together a fantastic prize draw, all our volunteers who helped take subscriptions over the phone and […]
We now have a new T shirt design available for preorder! Look the part with these new shirts based on the Depthcharge 13 artwork. Available in unisex and ladies fitted cut. $30 including postage.
